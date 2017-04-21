Role of women's org'ns in extremism prevention discussed in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in Republican Conference "Role of Women's Organisations in Prevention of Religious Extremism among Youth" in Almaty.

Members of National Commission of Women and Family Demographic Policy Affairs under the President of Kazakhstan, representatives of central and local executive authorities, NGOs and international organisations, religious communities, young students and experts attended the conference.

Abdykalikova stressed that the Head of State in his Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" imposed the target of necessary conduction of preventive works against religious extremism and called on NGOs and religious communities to actively join these activities.

For the moment, there are 4 million young people in Kazakhstan. According to the Ministry of Religions and Civil Society Affairs, nowadays 79.6 percent of youth engage in religious practices and 9.9 per cent of them are active religious practisers.

Since 2013 the National Commission of Women and Family Demographic Policy Affairs together with the competent authority for religious affairs have been implementing "Woman and Religion" Project in 10 regions of the country.

The Secretary noted that under conditions of growing challenges and threats of the globalizing world the top priority of the secular Kazakhstan is a well thought-out state policy for combating religious extremism.

The main source of radicalization is Internet. For instance, in Kazakh segment of the Internet over 100,000facts of spreading extremism and terrorism ideas have been found and eliminated for the first quarter of this year. Well-coordinated work of law enforcement bodies has helped to register 315 case of crimes with signs of extremism and terrorism and prevented 12 extremist acts for six months of the last year.

The State is systematically conducting preventive measures for various walks of life. Target preventive measures have covered about 32 per cent of nontraditional religious trends believers.

Owing to implementation of the existing 2013-2017 State Program for combating religious extremism and terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan 90 per cent of the country's population have undergone preventive measures. 70 leaders and activists of Salafist communities have reacquired their loyal attitude to the values of Kazakh society. 91 Kazakh citizens were prevented from departing abroad to take part in hostilities together with terrorists. 123 people have been convicted of terrorism and religious extremism crimes.

Gulshara Abdykalikova underlined that the current target for today is the necessity of making youth and women immune against propaganda of religious extremist organisations.

At the end of the event State Secretary Abdykalikova outlined several specific targets to confront religious extremism among women and youth.