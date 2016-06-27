Rollercoaster crash at Scottish theme park leaves 10 injured

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ten people have been injured in a rollercoaster crash at a theme park in Scotland.

Visitors to M&D's amusement park in Motherwell, near Glasgow, posted images on social media appearing to show a carriage on a pathway surrounded by dozens of people.

The injured - eight children and two adults - were taken to hospital following the incident.

Gavin, who was at the park with his children, told the Mirror: "It's carnage. The Tsunami plunged off the rails at a corner. There was definitely people on it. It was full, about 10 people.

"Two dozen guys ran to help firefighters to get the carriage upright after it fell on kids' cars below. It will be a miracle if there are no fatalities."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services are at the scene dealing with the incident at M&D's theme park.

"At this time we are aware of 11 casualties - two adults and nine children, who are all being treated at local hospitals. We are unable to give more detail of their injuries at this stage."

A spokesman for the Scottish ambulance service said six ambulance crews and a specialist operation team were on the scene. He said: "I can confirm that we are attending an incident at M&D's theme park in Motherwell."

The ride is described on M&D's website as Scotland's only inverted rollercoaster. It reaches speeds of up to 40mph and has "corkscrew twists, turns and loops".

Carriages on the Tsunami rollercoaster derailed and landed on a children's ride below, witnesses have said.

In March, eight people were rescued from the theme park's Tornado rollercoaster after it ground to a halt 20ft above the ground. No one was injured during that incident.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said: "My thoughts are with everyone involved in this terrible incident at M&D's theme park, especially those injured."

Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservative party, said: "Awful news coming from M&D's. Deeply concerning - our thoughts are with those affected and with emergency responders."

A spokeswoman for the park said: "A serious incident occurred at M&D's today involving the Tsunami rollercoaster.

"We have all emergency services on site to assist. The theme park is closed until further notice."

Ben Genovese was at the park with his girlfriend and said it was very busy. He told the Guardian: "The ride came crashing down and the security waddled over. Some kids got out quickly, unscathed. Others looked to be hurt. All the rides were then closed and most people headed for the exits.

"Myself and my girlfriend were just commenting moments before on how ramshackle many of the amusements were."

Katie Burns wrote on Facebook: "Literally got off the Tusami [sic] at M&Ds and then walking past and the next lot of people get on and the full thing goes off the tracks, honestly never been so scared in my life.

"It's like something out of a horror film, children crying and everything, literally can't believe this.

"I can't get over this. I'm okay just shaken, but my heart goes out to everyone ... It just fell like from the track and landed upside down, the worst noise ever."

Witness James Millerick, who was queuing for another rollercoaster at the theme park, said he heard shrieks from customers.

He said there was talk that someone had come off one of the rides.

"When we got there the rollercoaster had come off the track entirely - straight through the gated fence at the side of the rollercoaster and was upside down on the concrete path at the side," he told Sky News.

"There were maybe seven or eight individuals, mostly of younger age between maybe 10 and 15 years old that were actually trapped inside the rollercoaster lying on the ground. The harnesses were still on as well so there was absolutely no movement."

He said he thought the rollercoaster had slipped off the tracks as it came around a corner but did not fall from the highest point.

Sourde: The Guardian.com