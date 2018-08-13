Roman-era military observation tower spotted in Turkey

ADIYAMAN. KAZINFORM A museum in southeastern Turkey said on Monday they have discovered the remains of a Roman-era military observation tower.

Passers-by in Adiyaman province saw the remains and informed the museum, Anadolu Agency reports.

A team from the Adiyaman Museum inspected the remains, and determined the towers were five meters high with a diameter of 9 square meters.

The entrance door depicted a sword.

Mehmet Alkan, deputy curator of Adiyaman Museum, said most of the structure remained intact.

Alkan also said they would apply to a cultural assets protection board in neighboring Sanliurfa province to register the tower.