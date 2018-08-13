  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Roman-era military observation tower spotted in Turkey

    22:14, 13 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ADIYAMAN. KAZINFORM A museum in southeastern Turkey said on Monday they have discovered the remains of a Roman-era military observation tower.

    Passers-by in Adiyaman province saw the remains and informed the museum, Anadolu Agency reports.

    A team from the Adiyaman Museum inspected the remains, and determined the towers were five meters high with a diameter of 9 square meters.

    The entrance door depicted a sword.

    Mehmet Alkan, deputy curator of Adiyaman Museum, said most of the structure remained intact.

    Alkan also said they would apply to a cultural assets protection board in neighboring Sanliurfa province to register the tower.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!