Roman Krech fourth in the first 500-m race of «B» division in Salt Lake City

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani speed skater Roman Krech became fourth in the first 500-m race of "B" division in Salt Lake City (USA), according to sports.kz.

Alexander Saint-Jean from Canada has shown the best result, second place went to South Korean speed skater Mo Tae-Bum, the third - to Zhong Sheng Mu of China, Kazakhstani Roman Krech finished the fourth earning 11 points in the standings. Skating. World Cup. Second phase. Salt Lake City (USA). Men. 500 meters. "B"division. First race. 1. Alexander Saint-Jean (Canada) - 34.57 2. Mo Tae-Bum (South Korea) - +0.13 3. Zhong Sheng Mu (China) - +0.20 4. Roman Krech (Kazakhstan) - +0.22.