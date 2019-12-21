  • kz
    Roman Vassilenko appointed as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Slovakia

    15:26, 21 December 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State decreed to appoint Roman Vassilenko as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    Prior to the appointment Mr. Vassilenko has served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan since March 2016.

    Roman Vassilenko held posts at Kazakhstan’s embassies in the UK, the U.S. as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

