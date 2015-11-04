Romania PM Ponta resigns over fire

LONDON. KAZINFORM Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigns today, a day after mass protests over deadly nightclub fire, Kazinform cites BBC News.

As Kazinform earlier reported citing world mass media, the fire broke out in one of the nightclubs of Romania late Friday, a day before Halloween. As many as 26 people died in the fire at the club and one died shortly after being taken to hospital. Death toll reached 30 on Sunday. At least 180 people were injured in the fire and the stampede, while more than 140 remained in hospital on Sunday. The nightclub fire turned out to be the most serious accident in Romania's public places. Three-day mourning was announced in the country from Saturday to Monday.