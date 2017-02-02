Romania: Thousands protest new corruption law

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Protesters came to Victory Square in Bucharest after the government decided to decriminalizes corruption, Kazinform has learnt from CNN .

Officials said as the result of the protests five people (3 protesters and 2 law enforcement officers) were injured.



Some of the protesters threw flares and other at the security forces and pushed dumpsters into the street. Many people waved flags and signs they brought with them.



Protests also took place in 50 other among them are: Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Sibiu, Brasov and others.

Earlier Romanian government passed a decree that decriminalizes corruption that causes damage worth less than $48,000 US. It will take effect in 10 days thus stopping all corruption related investigations.



Another decree could also possibly free some officials who were sentenced for corruption related crimes.



EU President Jean-Claude Juncker expressed concern with the new law, saying that "The fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone".