    Romania to present world’s fastest laser at EXPO 2017

    19:10, 22 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Romania is planning to present the world's fastest laser at the Astana EXPO 2017, according to Radu Petru, the official representative of the Romanian pavilion.    

    “Romania has a big experience in lasers production,” he said at the 3rd meeting of the EXPO 2017 International Participants in Astana.

    He added also that Romania is also a producer of excellent wine.

    “Romania has been producing wine for six thousand years. We will be pleased to demonstrate it at the EXPO 2017,” noted Radu Petru. 

    EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies
