Romanian city of Constanta welcomes Kazakh Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, 2018, the second Kazakh Film Festival was held in the large Romanian city Constanta which was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Romania and the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Constanta, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The Festival was held within the framework of the project "Rukhani Janghyru" - "Modern Kazakhstan culture in the global world", and the program included such films as The Kazakh Khanate: Diamond Sword, Gift to Stalin, Birzhan Sal and Zhat.



At the opening ceremony of the Festival, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Romania Daulet Batrashev stressed that the holding of annual Kazakh Film Festivals in major cities of Romania Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Constanta, has become a good tradition that allows the Romanian people to get acquainted with the development of cinema in Kazakhstan.



In turn, high representatives of the Municipality of Constanta and the regional administration noted the importance of the conducted cultural event for bringing the peoples of the two countries closer. There were numerous proposals from Romanian artists to hold joint performances with the participation of artists from Kazakhstan and Romania.



The event was attended by representatives of business, media, Kazakh diaspora and residents of the city. Inspired by the films, Romanian viewers noted the high level of job by Kazakh producers, and a special "Kazakhstan cinema school" was emphasized.



On the occasion of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Astana, a special photo exhibition Astana - the capital of the Great Steppe was displayed during the movie festival, which aroused significant interest among visitors.



The first Kazakh Film Festival in Constanta was held on November 10-11, 2017 and was dedicated to the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Romania.