ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cristiano Ronaldo, a forward of the Real Madrid and Portuguese national team, congratulated world's middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on birthday, Sports.kz says.

On April 8, Golovkin celebrated his 34th birthday.

Ronaldo presented Golovkin Real’s t-shirt with his autograph.

Recall that on April 23 Golovkin will defend his WBC, WBA and IBF titles in a fight vs. Dominic Wade.