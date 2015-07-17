Ronda Rousey about Gennady Golovkin: He is such a sweetheart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American MMA fighter and UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey had some really nice words to say when asked about Gennady Golovkin.

The 28-year-old beauty told fighthype.com: "He was so cute in his yellow suit [at 2015 ESPY Awards]. He is such a sweetheart. I got to introduce him to my mom. I couldn't say better things about him."

Earlier it was reported that Ronda was named THE BEST FIGHTER at the 2015 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night (July 15) in Los Angeles. In this category she beat Gennady Golovkin and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

