Ronda Rousey set for Miesha Tate fight as José Aldo taunts Conor McGregor

José Aldo, the man who McGregor knocked out in 13 seconds back in December to claim the featherweight crown, was the first to call out the Irishman. "Your fairy tale is over. You got nowhere to run," wrote Aldo in a tweet.

Aldo's industrial language appears to have worked on McGregor, who seemed happy with the idea of facing the Brazilian at UFC 200 later this year. "He had an opportunity to show up here and he didn't," said McGregor. "He could be sitting where Nate is sitting right now. He said any time, any place, anywhere and then it wasn't any time, any place, anywhere."

McGregor said Frankie Edgar was another possible opponent. "It's hard not to give Aldo another go, he was 10 years undefeated but he pulls out a lot, he doesn't show up a lot," he said. "Frankie at least gets in and competes. I'll keep my ear to the ground and see who the fans want to see the most.

"Then I'll sit and wait patiently for the lightweight belt to be contested and make my way back up."

McGregor was blunt when asked how he felt after Saturday's loss to Nate Diaz: "I'm simply heartbroken and that's it."

He added that he had no regrets about moving up in weight to fight Diaz. "Absolutely none," he said. "I enjoyed the whole experience. The fight was a fun fight, he stayed in there, we talked, we were verbal. It was an enjoyable fight. I would have liked to have been more efficient. We live and we learn."

Miesha Tate's defeat of Holly Holm will lead to a rematch with Ronda Rousey who, along with McGregor, is the biggest name in UFC. Dana White, the UFC president, confirmed to ESPN he wants the match-up to go ahead.

"I think that Ronda now will fight Miesha Tate for the title. That's what's going to happen," White said. "That's what I said before this fight even happened. Whoever wins tonight will fight Ronda for the title."

Rousey did not watch the fight but White said she was keen to fight Tate. "I text Ronda, and she said, 'What happened?'" White said. "I said, 'Miesha just choked her unconscious.' She said, 'Looks like I gotta get back to work.'"

Rousey has said she does not want to fight until the summer is over but White said he will bring up the prospect of an earlier showdown. She has fought Tate on two previous occasions, winning both contests by submission.

