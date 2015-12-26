  • kz
    Roofers - new urban subculture in Astana (PHOTOS)

    13:22, 26 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM New urban subculture appeared in Astana. Roofers, or those, who climb buildings with a sole purpose of enjoying the view from the roof, impress local residents with breathtaking photos in social networks. One of them captured his legs on the roof of the tallest block of flats in Astana called "Polar Light", Kazinform learnt from Express K newspaper.

    The roofers take riskiest pictures and videos. In search for the best one, they often put their lives at risk. “Fear is a limitation, we do not accept it,” they say.

