ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former opponent of Gennady Golovkin Gabriel Rosado mentioned his intention to have a rematch with Gennady Golovkin in his interview to Flighthype.com, Sports.kz informs.

"I would like to have chance at a rematch with GGG or Canelo. Many boxers are frightened by him, but I am not afraid of him. I would not make mistakes I made in the first fight and show I am capable of," he said.