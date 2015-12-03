“Rosatom International Network” to help promote EXPO-2017 brand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company and "Rosatom International Network" signed a memorandum on cooperation.

Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov and president of "Rosatom International Network" Alexander Merten were among the participants of the signing ceremony.

The memorandum provides for formation of a working group for outlining the future format of cooperation.

"The Head of State drew attention to the necessity of using the potential of national and trans-regional companies. Establishment of cooperation with international companies is one of the key tasks of the EXPO-2017. We are confident that signing of the memorandum between us will allow to create a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation and give us more confidence about holding of the exhibition at the highest level," Akhmetzhan Yessimov said.

Alexander Merten, in turn, noted that the subsidiary company of "Rosatom" was managing a network of regional centers. "We have 11 regional centers. They are located worldwide from Washington to Singapore. "Rosatom International Network" is a subsidiary company of Rosatom, which is responsible for international exhibitions and conferences. Obviously, we will be promoting the EXPO-2017 brand at all our events. We will be proposing all our clients to use an opportunity to present their technologies and potential and see the technologies of Kazakhstani partners," he noted.