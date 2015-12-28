Rosatom tops $110 billion in 10-year volume of exports

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM According to a source in Rosatom, the company's 10-year exports went up by 9 percent, going over $110 billion.

Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency’s 10-year volume of exports have topped $110 billion in 2015, a company source said Monday.

“The 10-year volume of export orders have topped $110 billion. We have put the goal before us to go over $160 billion of exports in the next two years,” the source told journalists.

According to the source, Russia has also fully completed the deliveries of nuclear fuel to Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities for 2015.

“We have completed fully all of our obligations for 2016 and the Ukrainian side has paid in full,” the source told journalists.

Source: Sputniknews Photo: © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov