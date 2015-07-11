Roscosmos makes new appointments of heads of leading space enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week Roscosmos made new appointments of heads of the leading space enterprises, the press service of the Russian space agency reported.

Igor Svetlov is appointed the new head of the Vostochny Space Center division of the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure (TsENKI). Svetlov used to head the center for fuelling complex tests of FSUE TsENKI division Yuzhny Space Center. The new head of the division will concentrate on the preparation of the cosmodrome under construction to the launch of the first spacecraft. The former head of the division Dmitry Matveychev is appointed as the first deputy head and will concentrate on the economic activities of the division. "The new head and the whole staff of the space center are to deal with grand-scale tasks of the preparation for the first launch and further development of Vostochny cosmodrome", states Juraeva. She notes that new experts keep arriving at the cosmodrome and the military launch team has already been formed. "The first launch is due in no time", reminded the head of TsENKI. Igor Svetlov was born on July 17, 1960, in Alma-Ata city. In 1982, he graduated from the Perm military command high college, majoring in flight vehicle operation. In 2007, he was retrained at Moscow Academy for State and Municipal Management (a department of Russian President's Public Service Academy). He has been awarded a second class medal of the Merit to the Fatherland order and a Roscosmos token For Spacecraft Launch Organization. He is married and has a daughter. Vostochny cosmodrome is being built in Amur region in accordance with the Russian Federation President's decree of November 6, 2007, and with the order of the Russian Federation's Government of January 14, 2009. FSUE TsENKI specializes in the operation of the objects of Baikonur and Vostochny cosmodromes. The enterprise is responsible for preparation of spacecraft and carrier rocket launches and launches of spacecraft designed for research and economy needs. Kazinform has learnt from www.tsenki.com .