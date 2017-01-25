Roscosmos recalls all Proton-M engines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roscosmos has withdrawn all engines of the second and third stages of Proton-M carrier rocket to the Voronezh Mechanical Plant. The incident may affect the timing of the launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome, RBC reports.

According to a report by the Kommersant newspaper, problems were discovered during the tests of one of the liquid rocket engines of the second stage. In particular, it was found that instead of precious metals less heat-resistant "non-liquid components" were used during the assembly. As a result, it was decided to recall all the engines released over the past few years. Russian Federal Security Service is already looking unto the situation. They are trying to establish how the material was replaced, as according to the assembly used proper materials.

According to the newspaper's source, NPO Energomash has been appointed to solve the issue. Energomash's structure includes Chemical Automatics Design Bureau which is the developer of engines. Kommersant points out that a review of dozens of engines may affect the schedule of launches from Baikonur as at least eight of them were Protons. Some of the postponed launches are commercial. Given the situation it is assumed that next launch will be carried out only in the summer. The situation will certainly result in penalties. However, Roscosmos states that a complete and comprehensive inspection of each individual product is more important than deadlines.