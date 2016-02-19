Roscosmos to organize regular flights to Baikonur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Centre for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (TSENKI), a structure of Roscosmos, called airline companies for a bid to perform regular flights to Baikonur. The TSENKI supposes the tours will be in a great demand both among the tourists and the employees of the Kazakhstan-based cosmodrome, Kazinform cites TASS.

The tender was announced upon completion of modernization of Baikonur’s Krainiy Airport.

According to Acting Director General of the TSENKI Rano Jurayeva, five air carriers are keen on joining the project. For instance, Kazakhstan’s SCAT intends to launch flights from Astana and Almaty.

Presently, there are only special flights to Baikonur operated by Roscosmos and the Cosmonauts Training Centre.

The launch of regular flights to Baikonur will let simplify the transportation of tourists – the TSENKI has already complied a pool of operators planning to open tours to Baikonur.

As Jurayeva added, the cheapest ticket to Baikonur from Moscow will cost approximately 10,000-12,000 Russian rubles.