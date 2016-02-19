  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Roscosmos to organize regular flights to Baikonur

    09:45, 19 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Centre for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (TSENKI), a structure of Roscosmos, called airline companies for a bid to perform regular flights to Baikonur. The TSENKI supposes the tours will be in a great demand both among the tourists and the employees of the Kazakhstan-based cosmodrome, Kazinform cites TASS.

    The tender was announced upon completion of modernization of Baikonur’s Krainiy Airport.

    According to Acting Director General of the TSENKI Rano Jurayeva, five air carriers are keen on joining the project. For instance, Kazakhstan’s SCAT intends to launch flights from Astana and Almaty.

    Presently, there are only special flights to Baikonur operated by Roscosmos and the Cosmonauts Training Centre.

    The launch of regular flights to Baikonur will let simplify the transportation of tourists – the TSENKI has already complied a pool of operators planning to open tours to Baikonur.

    As Jurayeva added, the cheapest ticket to Baikonur from Moscow will cost approximately 10,000-12,000 Russian rubles.

    Tags:
    Baikonur Space exploration Kazakhstan and Russia Baikonur space center Integration News Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!