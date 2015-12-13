Rossiya Segodnya stringer to sue Poland for revoking residence permit

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - On Saturday, Sviridov left Warsaw for Moscow after Poland made a final decision to annul his residence permit over unspecified allegations.

"Leonid Sviridov intends to continue defending his honor, he will hold legal proceedings with the Polish authorities but from Russia, through a Polish lawyer," Simonyan said.

According to Simonyan, Sviridov had no opportunity to defend himself in court in Poland, which is a "nonsense" for a democratic country.

Sviridov has been working in Warsaw since 2003. In October 2014, the Polish Foreign Ministry revoked his press accreditation along with residency permit without any explanations. All materials related to the case remain classified.

The reporter's case has already twice been included in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring reports on freedom of the media, which documents violations of journalists' rights within OSCE member states.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com