Roster of Astana Pro Team for Milan-San-Remo race announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 19, Astana Pro Team will participate in the most prestigious one-day race of Italy Milan-San-Remo

Called also "The Spring classic" or "La Classicissima", Milan-San-Remo is an annual cycling race held between the Italian cities of Milan and San-Remo. The length of its route is 291 km. The race is considered to be the longest one-day professional event in modern cycling.

The roster of Astana Pro Team for the race: Vincenzo Nibali, Valerio Agnoli, Eros Capecchi (all are from Italy), Lars Boom (The Netherlands), Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan), Andriy Grivko (Ukraine), Luis León Sánchez (Spain) and Gatis Smukulis (Latvia), Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.