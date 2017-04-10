Rouhani: Iran determined to broaden ties with neighbors, including Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to broaden amicable ties with its neighboring states.

Addressing domestic and foreign reporters, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran is to broaden relations with the world countries mainly with its neighboring states such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, and Kuwait.

'Iran has impoved economic relations with other countries,' he said, adding that economic relations with Russia have registered a 70 percent growth last year.

President Rouhani said that there were other problems in that period such as Daesh and liberation of Mosel in Iraq.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also engaged in the developing issues in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, Rouhani said, adding that Iran spared no effort to improve relations with its neighbors during that period except one or two countries and Iran should not be blamed for that as it was their ignorance in creating such gaps as in the case of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learned from IRNA .

Problems created in Mina during Hajj rituals and execution of Sheikh Nimr, issues with regards to Saudi embassy in Tehran in which a group of rogue carried out a denounced moved which was condemned by all official organizations, he said.

'It seems that Saudi Arabia had prepared itself for an improper move against Iran which I believed its route was their failure in Syria and Yemen," he said.

These defeats rose their angers and sought an opportunity to compensate it and raised the issue of their embassy, but the embassy received financial damages and there was no report on loss of life, he said.

Iran believes on having good relations with its neighbors even with Saudi Arabia, but if they will be ready to welcome it, Rouhani said, adding that Tehran is ready to improve relations and mend fences and it is expected that this year Hajj ritual ceremony will be a prelude to such improvement.

He advised Saudi Arabia to halt improper attack to Yemen which helps improve relations between the two countries.

"We also hope to witness improvement of peace negotiation in Astana leading to establishment of peace in Syria," he said.