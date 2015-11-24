  • kz
    Rouhani: Iran, Russia to develop cooperation to counter terrorism

    09:33, 24 November 2015
    TEHERAN. KAZINFORM - Iran and Russia will develop closer cooperation in anti-terrorist efforts, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday after talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

    "Whereas some countries are only indulging in anti-terrorist oratory and taking demonstrative actions, our two countries have proved that this issue can be addressed seriously," he said.

    According to Rouhani, Moscow and Teheran "decided to develop cooperation on regional problems, including in the area of anti-terrorist efforts." "Today, terrorism is a threat for both our two states and for all countries in the region and in the entire world," he underscored.

    Source:TASS

