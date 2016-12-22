Rouhani thanked Nazarbayev for contribution to nuclear deal between Iran and 6 major powers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Iran Hassan Rouhani congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the 25 anniversary of Independence. "On this occasion we congratulate the people of Kazakhstan! We support the friendly and brotherly relations between our countries which are neighbors in the Caspian Sea and which have historical relations. We intend to raise the level of our relations in all spheres", - Hassan Rouhani told following the bilateral negotiations in Akorda.

At the same time the President of Iran expressed gratitude to the Head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev for contribution to achievement of the nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers - Great Britain, Germany, China, Russia, the USA and France.

"I would like to express gratitude to you personally, for your special role in achievement of the nuclear agreement between Iran and the six major powers, and also for your personal role in implementation of the timely joint action plan. I would like to thank you for effective cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan in the sphere of peaceful atom", - Hassan Rouhani emphasized.

The President of Iran also emphasized Kazakhstan's continuing support of Iran on the international and regional scene.

"We hope for elimination of some existing barriers which block further development of our relations", - Hassan Rouhani concluded.