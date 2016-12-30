Rouhani welcomes Kazakh meeting on Syrian situation
An informed source told Mehr News Agency correspondent that President Hassan Rouhani has welcomed the initiative for attending a trilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an mid-January in the Kazakh capital city, Astana, to confer on the developments in Syria and making efforts to arrive at an agreement about the future of the war-torn country.
The source went on to add, however, that no preparations have yet been made for the upcoming trip.
Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced the Kazakh trilateral meeting, saying the three heads of states of Russia, Iran and Turkey are scheduled to confer on the Syrian situation.
Also on Dec. 20, foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey met in Moscow for talks on the Syrian situation while the defense ministers of the three countries held separate talks on the same topic in the Russian capital city.
In the most recent development, Russian President announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks. He said three documents had been signed on Syrian political settlement, adding UN representatives will be invited to participate in implementation of the agreements.