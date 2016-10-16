Round by Round Boxing named GGG one of most dangerous fighters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Round by Round Boxing named three most dangerous fighters of the world, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

This ranking is led by Kazakhstan's unbeaten middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin who has defeated his opponents 36 times 33 of which ended with technical knockouts. Russian Sergey Kovalev (30-0-1, 26 КО) stands the second and U.S. fighter Terence Crawford (29-0, 20 КО) occupies the third line.



"Golovkin, who owns WBA, IBO, WBC and IBF belts in middleweight division, is the biggest name in professional boxing. He has proved that he is the most dangerous fighter and he wants to fight with the best boxers only. Many of his opponents just refuse to meet him and give up their titles," the edition informs.



Earlier, GGG's coach Abel Sanchez said that Golovkin will begin training next weekend.