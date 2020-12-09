Round table Kazakhstan in the modern world. Leadership factor of Nursultan Nazarbayev held

MINSK. KAZINFORM On December 9, in Minsk, in the historical building of the Belarusian Society for Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries, deputies of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, prominent cultural figures, representatives of leading universities of the Republic of Belarus, political scientists, experts, journalists gathered at a round table to discuss cooperation with Kazakhstan, which in December two dates are celebrated - Independence Day and the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev noted that the phenomenon of political leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev manifested itself throughout his multifaceted leadership activities, and he entered the pages of national history as the founder of independent Kazakhstan, a wise strategist, a great reformer and an outstanding political Leader of our time, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Belarus reports.





Thanks to the wise and balanced policy of the First President-Elbasy N. Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan implemented successful and large-scale market reforms, the country managed to embark on the path of a market economy, create the foundations of social policy, and ensure the sustainability of the political reform process aimed at further liberalizing public relations.

A. Beisenbayev spoke about the main aspects of the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan «Kazakhstan in a new reality: time for action«, which concentrated in itself specific steps aimed at increasing the efficiency of the management system, the economy in new realities, the disclosure of industrial potential, development of agriculture, transport and logistics complex, small and medium-sized businesses, the financial sector, modernization of the country's territorial development and increasing the social well-being of Kazakhstanis.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that, continuing the course of Elbasy, President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev ensures the further successful development of the country.

Chairperson of the Presidium of the Belarusian Friendship Society Nina Ivanova noted that over the past 29 years, Kazakhstanis have managed to reform the country in accordance with new realities, ensure interethnic and interfaith harmony, and build a balanced foreign policy.

«It is important to understand that all this became possible with the presence of a Leader - a far-sighted, shrewd politician, bright and smart tactician, charismatic and courageous person - Nursultan Nazarbayev, who led the country at an important historical stage and adequately carried the burden of responsibility in decision-making and their implementation» , - N. Ivanova emphasized.

Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Chairman of the Working Group on Cooperation with the Parliament of Kazakhstan Svetlana Lyubetskaya emphasized that Belarus and Kazakhstan are the most important political and economic partners, and relations between the two countries are a model for other states. The key role in achieving the existing level of relations certainly belongs to the presidents of the two countries and the parties intend to further develop friendly relations.

S. Lyubetskaya noted the importance of strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue, a significant contribution to which is made by the participants in the Speakers' Meetings, interaction within groups for cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries.

In turn, the Belarusian poet, prose writer, translator, chairman of the Minsk city branch of the Writers' Union of Belarus, laureate of the National Literary Prize of the Republic of Bashkortostan Mikhail Pozdnyakov spoke about the successful interaction of writers from the two countries and noticed the need to continue the cultural dialogue between Belarus and Kazakhstan. He emphasized the primary role of the First President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev in the creation and formation of the Eurasian Union, which brought a new, strong breath to the development of economic relations between countries.





The roundtable participants emphasized the importance of continuing the continuity of the strategic course of the country's development, highly appreciated the political, economic and social transformations in Kazakhstan and wished success to the new political undertakings in the country initiated by President K. Tokayev.

The round table was organized with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Belarus.