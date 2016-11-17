  • kz
    Roundtable dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence to be held in Toronto

    09:08, 17 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-TORONTO. KAZINFORM - A roundtable seminar dedicated to 25 years of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held today at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Ottawa.

    The roundtable will be themed "Kazakhstan After 25 Years: Achievements, Missed Opportunities, and Future Prospects".

    In this roundtable discussion, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Konstantin Zhigalov as well as Canada's former Ambassador to Kazakhstan Margaret Skok will reflect on 25 years that have elapsed since Kazakhstan became an independent state.

    Edward Schatz, Associate Professor in Political Science and Central Asian Studies at the University of Toronto will speak at the event as well.

