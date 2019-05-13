Roundtable in support of presidential candidate Kossanov held in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A roundtable in support of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov was held at the Zhanssugurov Palace of Culture in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

The event brought together the public, veterans and students of the region. They were briefed about Kossanov's election campaign by head of the headquarters Zhukel Khamay.



Recall that the pre-election presidential campaign will be held across Kazakhstan until June 8. Kazakhstanis will choose their new president on June 9.