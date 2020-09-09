Roundup: Spain caseload continues to surge, France mulls halving quarantine

MADRID. KAZINFORM Spanish health authorities on Tuesday added almost 9,000 coronavirus cases to the overall national tally — 3,168 dating to the previous 24-hour-period — while French authorities mulled shortening the obligatory quarantine period.

Elsewhere in Europe, the United Kingdom toughened measures in a northern English city where cases have spiked and a vaccine testing program got up and running in the Italian city of Verona, EFE reports.