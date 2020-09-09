  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Roundup: Spain caseload continues to surge, France mulls halving quarantine

    21:33, 09 September 2020
    Photo: None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM Spanish health authorities on Tuesday added almost 9,000 coronavirus cases to the overall national tally — 3,168 dating to the previous 24-hour-period — while French authorities mulled shortening the obligatory quarantine period.

    Elsewhere in Europe, the United Kingdom toughened measures in a northern English city where cases have spiked and a vaccine testing program got up and running in the Italian city of Verona, EFE reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!