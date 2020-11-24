Roundup: U.S. adds 1 mln COVID-19 cases in 7 days

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The United States reported more than one million new COVID-19 cases over the past week, a 26 percent increase over the previous week, according to latest data of the COVID Tracking Project.

This wave of cases came in a time when hospital systems across the country are already inundated with COVID-19 patients and are warning of staff shortages, Xinhua reports.

Currently nearly 80,000 people in the United States are hospitalized with COVID-19, an all-time high since the pandemic began, according to the tracking project.

This week, states across the country reported 8,461 deaths, the highest weekly death count since May, data showed.

Fifteen states hit all-time records for new cases this week, five are in the Northeast. Nationally, the 7-day average for daily reported cases has almost doubled since Nov. 1.

«At the moment, we don't see any indications that we've reached a peak,» said the project.

