Roy Jones meets fans in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. has arrived in Almaty for a private visit.

In Dostyk sports center the boxer gave a press conference and met with the admirers of boxing. Roy Jones answered the questions asked by the fans and journalists. Among the guests was also winner of gold medals of box in Sydney Yermakhan Ibraimov.





"I am very pleased to be in your country. I love your country. Kazakhstan is the homeland of the best boxers in the world. Your country kindly treats all people, irrespective of religion", - Roy Jones told.

The organizers of the event informed that in the morning Roy Jones visited disabled children, and planned to participate in "Qus Zholy" charity event according.

The famous boxer told that he had come to Kazakhstan to help develop prize-fighting. He mentioned that, most likely, his last fight on the professional ring would be in 2017.

"It is a shame that in 2016 corruption still prospers in the world boxing. I consider that there are some mistakes, but if you have made mistakes, you should return and apologize", - he said in reply to the question about refereeing, particularly, the controversial referee decision after which Kazakhstan boxer Vasily Levit was left without the Olympic gold.

One of fans proposed to have an eye duel with the legendary boxer. Even though the young man was not a boxer, but has sustained the severe look of the boxing legend.

After the official part of the event, the crowd of fans rushed for the autograph of the legendary boxer.

Roy Jones Jr. is an American professional boxer, silver medal winner of the Olympic Games of 1988. The first boxer in the history of boxing who became a world champion in average weight, and later in the second average, semi-heavy and in heavy weight.

To remind, in the Olympic Games final Yevgeny Tyshchenko, who performed in the first heavy weight (up to 91 kg) won the boxer from Kazakhstan Vasily Levit. Despite winning the "silver", Vasily Levit was awarded at the level of gold medal winners. This step followed in response to the reaction of Kazakhstan citizens who were discontent with the ambiguous decision of referees in Rio.

As it became known, the award was financed by sponsors. Vasily Levit also received an offroader and apartment in Astana as a gift from the city akim.