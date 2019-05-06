Royal baby: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gives birth to boy

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby son, weighing 7lbs 3oz. Mother and child were both doing well, Buckingham Palace announced, The Guardian reports.

The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth, which happened at 5.26am on Monday.



The child is seventh in line to the throne, and an eighth great-grandchild for the 93-year-old Queen.



A beaming Prince Harry said: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.



"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."



The baby is a fourth grandchild for the Prince of Wales, and a first for Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who is at the couple's new residence, Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate, after flying in from her Los Angeles home recently to support her daughter.



In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.



"The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.



"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with their royal highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her royal highness and her child are both doing well."



A name for the baby will be announced in due course.



