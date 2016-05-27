Royal Dutch Shell plc plays important role in Kashagan project - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell plc, on the sidelines of the session of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana today, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues related to further cooperation and ways to expand it.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Mr. Ben van Beurden on successful completion of merger of BG Group with Royal Dutch Shell plc and praised the role of the company in Kashagan's project development.

Additionally, the Kazakh President drew attention of those present to the fact that Royal Dutch Shell plc is one of the largest investors in oil and gas sector in Kazakhstan.

Ben van Beurden, in turn, noted high level of interaction and effective implementation of investment projects and shared plans of the future work.