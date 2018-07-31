Royal mound artifacts found in Astana to be sent to Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some archeological finds from a royal burial mound near Astana, the excavation of which began two weeks ago, will be sent to Almaty city and Italy so that to get to know the exact century of the burial, the Astana Mayor's Office said.

Over the past two weeks, the archaeologists made seven excavations. According to the head of the archaeological group, Maral Khabdulina, the obsequies attests to the fact that the graves of people under investigation presumably date back to the 15th to 16th century.

"It is worth mentioning that they were buried in accordance with Muslim traditions. Seven graves at the mound were excavated. In two of these seven tombs, we found ornaments. We believe that one is a woman's grave as bronze earrings and silver threads were found at the gravesite. And another one is of a young female - in her grave we saw an engagement ring on the right hand," said Maral Khabdulina.



The mound is located in Kuigenzhar area. Now, on the edge of the Saka gravesite, there is a Kazakh cemetery. The 4-meter-high mound with a diameter of 60 meters is covered with a stone shell.

"Presently, there are 46 historical and cultural sites of local significance in Astana. 12 of these 46 sites are archaeological. Within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program, this year it is planned to conduct exploration on four archaeological sites. This hill is the beginning of that work," said Head of the Culture and Sport Department Askar Kalybayev.





Maral Khabdulina added that they will send the roots of the teeth to Italy to find out the century of the burial, and send the bones to Almaty for anthropological analyses. Besides, through special exploration techniques, it will be possible to find out the origin, development, physical structure, and racial characteristics of the person.