Rozhdestvenskaya&#39;s photo exhibition to open in Minsk in September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of makeover portraits of well-known personalities will open in the National History Museum of Belarus on 9 September, BelTA learned from the museum.

The idea belongs to pictorialist Ekaterina Rozhdestvenskaya. The project offers a variety of portraits of Russian politicians, TV presenters, actors, singers and athletes pictured as the characters of the classic art pieces by Durer, Rembrandt, Velazquez, Monet, Renoir, Repin, Surikov, and many others. Liya Akhedzhakova and Vladimir Spivakov, Lyudmila Gurchenko and Anatoly Karpov, Kristina Orbakaite, and Inna Churikova, Andrey Makarevich and Filipp Kirkorov- all in all more than 300 famous personalities have taken part in the project. All makeover portraits are accompanied by the reproductions of the paintings to help see how close the author is to the original, to assess her skill and also the models' talents in the art of disguise.

Organizers point out that the project is very popular in all the countries of the former Soviet Union. Works by Ekaterina Rozhdestvenskaya are simultaneously exhibited in five or six cities of the CIS countries.



The exhibition in the National History Museum will feature 100 makeover portraits of the celebrities accompanied by 100 reproductions of the world famous paintings. The exhibition will run until 30 October.



Ekaterina Rozhdestvenskaya, the daughter of the famous poet Robert Rozhdestvensky and literary critic Alla Kireyeva is a public personality with interesting biography. She is also a journalist, a translator from English and French, an artist-designer, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.