  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rude wind, fog and black ice in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

    07:17, 09 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in the south-west, east and in the center of the republic, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog, ice slick, snowstorm and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of East Kazakhstan region.

    Rude wind of 15-20 m/s will also blow in Zhambyl region. Fog will blanket the area during morning hours.

    Foggy weather is predicted for Kyzylorda region, Turkestan region. Wind intensification in the regions will reach 15-20 m/s.

    Residents of Akmola region are warned about ice roads, fog and snowstorm.

    Fog is predicted in Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Almaty regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!