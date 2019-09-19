Rude wind, hail forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected in some areas of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Wind strengthening is expected to reach 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-30 m/s in Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Squall, hail and rude wind are also predicted for the regions on September 19.

Windflaw, heavy wind gusting to 23-28 m/s is expected to hit West Kazakhstan region.

Foggy weather will persist in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Almaty, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions of the country. Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s.

It should be noted that extreme fire hazard still persists in the following regions: Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.