Rugby Championship: Australia 27-19 New Zealand

LONDON. KAZINFORM Australia overpowered New Zealand to claim the Rugby Championship in Sydney

The All Blacks edged an unremarkable first-half 6-3, before prop Sekope Kepu crossed to put Australia ahead. Nehe Milner-Skudder went over for the holders, only for Adam Ashley-Cooper to respond for the Wallabies. Debutant Milner-Skudder thought he had earned New Zealand the win with a second unconverted score, but Nic White landed a penalty and then crossed with the winning try for Australia, Kazinform refers to BBC. Full report to follow. LINE-UPS

Australia: Folau, Ashley-Cooper, Kuridrani, Giteau, Mitchell, Foley, Phipps, Sio, Moore, Kepu, Mumm, Horwill, Fardy, Hooper, Pocock. Replacements: Polota-Nau, Slipper, Holmes, Skelton, McCalman, White, Toomua, Beale. New Zealand: B Smith, Milner-Skudder, C Smith, Williams, Savea, Carter, A Smith, Woodcock, Coles, O Franks, Retallick, Romano, Kaino, McCaw, Read. Replacements: Taylor, B Franks, Laulala, Whitelock, Cane, Perenara, Barrett, Fekitoa. Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)