Rukhani Janghyru Park opens in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - "Rukhani Janghyru" Park of Culture and Recreation has opened in Akmol village on the Day of the State Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Governor of Akmola region.

It is reported that young people from the ethnocultural centers of the Akmola Regional Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan gave a festive concert at the arch of the park. Among the guests, there were labor and war veterans and honorable residents of the district. Malik Murzalin, Governor of the region, also took part in the ceremony.

"The park fits harmoniously into the renewed architecture of the district center. All the spatial concepts are well-arranged: wide green areas with an irrigation system, recreational spaces, a playground, a skate court. Also, small architectural forms were set up. There is a fountain. The total area of the park is 3.5 hectares," the report says.

Near a new 18-meter-high flagpole, there was a ceremonial event dedicated to the Day of the State Symbols. Servicemen in parade uniforms brought the National Flag and Emblem. The National Anthem was played. The right to run the Kazakhstan National Flag up was given to Captain Serik Shegibayev, the officer of military unit No. 44813.