Rukhani Zhangyru at UNESCO: Kazakh singers sweep Europe off its feet

ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Claire Mabire La Caille, Assistant Professor of the Pantheon-Sorbonne University (Paris 1) claims she has fallen in love with Kazakhstan after the gala concert held on the occasion of the presentation of the Rukhani Zhangyru program at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Kazinform reports.

The concert assembled dozens of outstanding Kazakhstanis singers and dancers in the French capital, including Dimash Kudaibergen, Medet Chotabayev, Saltanat Akhmetov, Sundet Baigozhin, Maira Mukhamedkyzy and others, who enchanted the audience with their heavenly voices.











Claire who happens to be a big fan of Dimash Kudaibergen told Kazinform correspondent that the concert was like a ‘revelation' to her. She said, "Thank you for this amazing show. I entered the venue with love for Dimash and left it with love for Kazakhstan."



Mabire La Caille was deeply amazed by the talent of Kazakhstani musicians, singers and dancers, adding that their performances were breathtaking.



Claire noted, "I had no idea such sounds do exit in real life. They all come from the ancient times and it is fascinating."



She also praised beautiful costumes the performers were wearing at the concert, Kazakhstan's rich heritage and the fact that our country preserved its national costumes.







As a reminder, the UNESCO headquarters is hosting the presentation of the Rukhani Zhangyru program unveiled by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev earlier this year.



While in Paris, the Kazakhstani delegation helps the global community learn more about the heritage of the Kazakh people. The Tugan Zher, Sacred Geography, 100 new faces, 100 books and the project on transition to the Kazakh Latin-based script have already been presented.



Kazakhstan has also organized an exhibition displaying ancient artifacts, paintings by modern Kazakhstani artists, photographers, writers and poets as well as screening of documentaries about the country and its capital Astana.





