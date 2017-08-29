Ruler of Sharjah emirate pardons 117 prisoners for Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM H.H. Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, has ordered the release of 117 prison inmates of various nationalities who showed good conduct during their sentences in Sharjah's correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of Eid al-Adha, WAM reports.

The pardon comes within the framework of the Sharjah Ruler's keenness to give the pardoned prisoners a chance to start a new life, alleviate the suffering of their families, and to reintegrate them into society.

Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed, expressing his hope that this gesture will reunite the released prisoners with their families, and give them new opportunities to start a new life as good members of society.