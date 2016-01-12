Rupert Murdoch, 84, engaged to supermodel Jerry Hall

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Rupert Murdoch has announced his engagement to Jerry Hall in the births, marriages and deaths section of the Times newspaper in London.

The 84-year-old media mogul and the 59-year-old former supermodel have been dating for four months after being introduced by Murdoch's sister and niece in Australia, The Guardian reports.

Their relationship became public knowledge after they appeared together at the rugby World Cup final at Twickenham in London in October.

They were engaged over the weekend in Los Angeles, where they attended the Golden Globes.

The notice appeared in the Tuesday 12 January edition of the Times. The newspaper also ran a news story online, behind its paywall.

"Mr Rupert Murdoch, father of Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, and Miss Jerry Hall, mother of Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel Jagger, are delighted to announce their engagement."

Guardian Australia investigations suggest Murdoch could have paid close to £300 ($US436) for the classified, though as the executive chairman of News Corporation, which owns the Times, it seems reasonable to assume that he would not have paid full price.

He, or his representative, did shell out extra for a black border.

News Corp Australia journalists have been among those to congratulate the couple on social media.

This will be Murdoch's fourth marriage, and Hall's second - or first, depending on how much credence you give Mick Jagger's claim, made during divorce proceedings in 1999, that their Hindu ceremony in Bali in 1990 was invalid.

Murdoch has been married to former flight attendant Patricia Booker, journalist Anna Torv and most recently Wendi Deng, whom he divorced in 2013 after 14 years of marriage.

The Times quoted a spokesman for the Murdoch family as saying, "They have loved these past months together, are thrilled to be getting married and excited about their future."

A source told the Daily Mail that "he is very happy, and she makes him laugh".

Elsewhere the relationship has been credited as responsible for Murdoch's "renewed vigour".