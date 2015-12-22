  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rural postal points automated at 67% in Kazakhstan - Mussin

    18:34, 22 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rural postal points have been automated at 67% level, chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazpost" Bagdat Mussin reported today during the presentation of new bill "On postal service" in the Majilis.

    "We brought the figure of automation of rural branches up to 67% to see online what is happening in rural areas," he stressed.

    According to him, before 2017 100% of rural post offices will be automated, primeminister.kz informs.

    In turn, the Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan noted that in rural areas there are 7600 postmen. About 72% of branches of "Kazpost" are operating under the terms of tenancy, 10% - are in poor condition.

    According to the Deputy Minister, it is planned to invest about 6 billion tenge in JSC "Kazpost".

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Astana Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!