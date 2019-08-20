Rural youth forum in Karaganda to draw CIS representatives

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The International Forum of Rural Youth dedicated to sustainable development of the countryside in the modern world will be held in Karaganda, Kazakhstan on 21-24 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The event is designed to be an international platformto exchange experience in modernizing and promoting the image of thecountryside, unite efforts of rural youth to solve problems, help pursueinterests and encourage initiatives of rural youth. The forum invitedrepresentatives of the CIS countries to encourage development of youthcooperation in the CIS.

The program of the forum will include discussions onthe role of rural youth in the country's development, an intellectual game,various workshops, training sessions, and meetings to exchange experience andlearn team building skills, a concert featuring Kazakh pop stars, and a tour ofUlytau District, a visit to the cinema, and a campfire. The CIS representativeswill be invited to attend the opening of the Jez Klik ethnic festival and toclimb Aulietau mountain to raise the flag of the Year of Youth declared inKazakhstan in 2019, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



