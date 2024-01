ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ruslan Israilov brought Kazakhstan its 5th gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Isailov defeated Kyrgyz Nursultan Alymkulov 2:0 in Ju Jitsu Newaza Men's -77kg final.



This is the second Ju Jitsu gold for Kazakhstan at the Asian Games. Yesterday Darkhan Nortayev captured gold in Men's -62kg final.