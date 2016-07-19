Ruslan Kulikbayev planned to take revenge on law-enforcement structures - MIA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ruslan Kulikbayev who was detained for the attack on a police station in Almaty, had a plan to kill judges and prosecutors. Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov told it at the Governmental meeting today.

"All the stolen guns were found at the scene of the tragedy. Unfortunately, five people were killed. When I was going to this meeting, I learnt that another policeman died in a hospital at 14:00. Ruslan Kulikbayev was brought to criminal responsibility twice and served his sentences in various correctional facilities... He underwent surgery and has already been examined. In presence of an attorney, he stated that he took revenge on all the law-enforcement structures, including judges, prosecutors, special services and police. Therefore, he came yesterday at 10:00 a.m. to the building of the Almaly District Court. He wanted to kill judges and prosecutors there. Having waited for 30-40 minutes there in vain, he walked towards the Almaly District Internal Affair Department (police station) located in 200 meters from the court and committed this crime there at 10:54," the Minister said.