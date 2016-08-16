Russia&#39;s Alrosa mines 136.24 carats diamond

MIRNY. KAZINFORM - Alrosa, the world leader in diamond mining, has recovered a 136.24-carat diamond from Nyurbinskaya pipe, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"The gem-quality rough diamond, which is 3 Black Makeable 1 colour, measures 29.32 x 23.88 x 21.9 mm and is one of the largest through the history of Nyurbinskaya pipe," according to the press release.

The company has not given a name to the new stone yet.

Nyurbinsky open-pit mine was put into operation in 2001. Identified reserves of the diamond deposit under JORC as of January 1, 2015, amounted to 36.9 million carats.

In 2015, the pipe accounted for 13% of rough diamond production by Alrosa Group.

In the first half of 2016, diamond mining grew 3% against the first six months of 2015, according to the press release.

Nyurba Mining and Processing Division is one of Alrosa's youngest enterprises. It operates at the Nakyn ore field and develops Nyurbinsky and Botuobinsky open-pit mines, and two same-name alluvial placers.

Its share in Alrosa Group's production totaled 20% in 2015.

Diamond mining in the first half of 2016 amounted to 3.315 mln carats, which is a 4%-growth as compared with the similar period of 2015.

