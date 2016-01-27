Russia&#39;s Central Bank, BRICS discuss creation of global bonds

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM - Russia's Central Bank is discussing with the BRICS countries creation of so-called global bonds, the bank's first deputy chairman Sergey Shvetsov said on Wednesday.

"We are looking for the point where we have mutual interests, the Development Bank has been established, we have created mechanisms to support foreign exchange reserves of each other.

Now we are talking about the creation of so-called global bonds which would have same rules for all five countries. If we issues bonds under these rules and list them on one of the exchanges, the remaining counties automatically get access to trade in these bonds," he said.

Also, he said, there are good projects with BRICS countries regarding corporate governance.

Source: TASS