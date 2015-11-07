Russia&#39;s former mass media minister Mikhail Lesin dies at age on 57

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's former mass media minister and ex-CEO of Gazprom-Media Mikhail Lesin has died at the age of 57 on Friday.

Lesin was Russian minister for the mass media, television and mass communications in a period from July 1999 to February 2004. He left his post after the resignation of the Mikhail Kasyanov government and disbandment of the ministry. In October 2013-December 2014, he was director general and chairman of the board of Gazprom-Media Holding, TASS reports.